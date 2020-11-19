GIANELLI - Barbara Scott of Mineola, on November 16, 2020. Beloved wife of Arthur. Loving mother to Arthur (Sharon) and Scott (Donna). Dear Grandmother to Cameron, Jessica and Inga. VISITATION WILL NOW BE PRIVATE. In cautious consideration of family and friends, The Gianelli Family has decided to hold a Private Visitation tomorrow. The family welcomes you to join them for the Funeral Mass Friday St.Aidan's Church, 10am and to the Interment Queen of Peace Cemetery, Old Westbury. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Dr. Arthur F. Gianelli and Barbara S. Gianelli Scholarship Fund at St. John's University.







