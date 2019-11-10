|
HANSEN - Barbara (Staiger) of Lake Worth, FL, and formerly Palmyra, VA, Farmingville, NY and Woodhaven, NY, died peacefully November 3. Be- loved wife of the late John Hansen. Loving mother of Karen Hansen, the late John Hansen, Jr., Kristine Hansen Corbin and Kimberly Hiltner. Grandmother to Nick, Ben, Andy, Ryan, Brooke and Byrne. Devoted sister to Paul Staiger and the late Frank Staiger. The family will host a memorial celebration in the Spring on Long Island; details to be determined. Donations to the .
Published in Newsday on Nov. 10, 2019