Barbara Hoch Notice
HOCH - Barbara of Garden City on April 6, 2019. Devoted wife of Gerard. Loving mother of Brian, Maureen, Robert and Timothy. Adored sister of Maureen, Grace and Thomas. Cherished grandmother of Shannon, Gerard, Kelsey, Brian and Connor and great grandmother of Ophelia Barbara. Fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. Dearest cousin of Eileen. 35 year employee of American Airlines. Family will receive friends Wednesday 2- 4 PM and 7-9 PM at the Perry Funeral Home Inc., 118 Union Ave., Lynbrook, NY. Funeral Mass Thursday 10 AM at St. Anne's RC Church, Garden City, NY. Interment to follow at Calverton National Cemetery, Calverton, NY. In lieu of flowers please make donations to AHRC. www.ahrcnyc.org
Published in Newsday on Apr. 9, 2019
