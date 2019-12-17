|
EGGART - Barbara J. of Floral Park, NY on December 14, 2019. Beloved wife of Steve. Loving mother of Jonathan (Lisa), Kenneth (Karli), Steve Jr. and Keith (Karla). Dear sister of Diane and Colleen. Cherished grandmother of Hunter. Visitation at the New Hyde Park Funeral Home, 506 Lakeville Rd. New Hyde Park Wednesday and Thursday 2-4:30pm and 7-9:30pm. Funeral service Thursday. 8pm. Funeral Friday 10am at the funeral home. Interment St. Charles Cemetery. nhpfh.com
Published in Newsday on Dec. 17, 2019