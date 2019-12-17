Home

New Hyde Park Funeral Home Inc
506 LAKEVILLE ROAD
New Hyde Park, NY 11040
(516) 352-8989
Visitation
Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:30 PM
Visitation
Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:30 PM
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:30 PM
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:30 PM
Funeral service
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
8:00 PM
Funeral
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
10:00 AM
Barbara J. Eggart Notice
EGGART - Barbara J. of Floral Park, NY on December 14, 2019. Beloved wife of Steve. Loving mother of Jonathan (Lisa), Kenneth (Karli), Steve Jr. and Keith (Karla). Dear sister of Diane and Colleen. Cherished grandmother of Hunter. Visitation at the New Hyde Park Funeral Home, 506 Lakeville Rd. New Hyde Park Wednesday and Thursday 2-4:30pm and 7-9:30pm. Funeral service Thursday. 8pm. Funeral Friday 10am at the funeral home. Interment St. Charles Cemetery. nhpfh.com
Published in Newsday on Dec. 17, 2019
