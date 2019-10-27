|
|
CAGGIANO- Barbara Jean, age 80, of East Northport on October 23, 2019. Beloved wife of John. Loving mother of Kari Lee, Denise, Lori (Mario) Arena and Elizabeth (Jamey) Tibett. Cherished grandmother of the late Danielle, Ariana, Victoria, Madison, Alexandra, Mercedes, Benjamin and great grandmother of Gia. Visitation will be Monday 2 - 4 & 7 - 9 p.m. at the Brueggemann Funeral Home, 522 Larkfield Road, East Northport. Funeral Mass Tuesday 9:45 am at St. Anthony of Padua RC Church, East Northport. Interment at St. Charles Cemetery. www.BFHLI.com
Published in Newsday on Oct. 27, 2019