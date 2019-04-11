|
|
LIPPMAN - Barbara Jean July 2, 1932 - April 8, 2019 Born in New York City, the youngest child of Morris and Minnie Lifschitz, she is predeceased by her brother Victor and survived by her sister Lucille. Barbara married the love of her life Robert George Lippman on Novem-ber 2nd 1952. She is survived by Robert and their four children; Marjorie (Frank), James (Linda), David (Jody) and Donald (Barbara). Grandma Bobbie (as she was known) adored her twelve grandchildren and six great-grandchildren and was looking forward to the imminent birth of her seventh great grandchild. Barbara was the founder and owner of Cove Point Realty in Oyster Bay, New York, a community she loved and resided in for almost sixty years. Services will be held at Gutterman's Funeral Home in Woodbury N.Y. this Friday, April 12th, at 10:15am.
Published in Newsday from Apr. 11 to Apr. 12, 2019