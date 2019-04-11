Home

POWERED BY

Services
Gutterman's Funeral Home
8000 Jericho Tpke
Woodbury, NY 11797
(516) 921-5757
Service
Friday, Apr. 12, 2019
10:15 AM
Gutterman's Funeral Home
8000 Jericho Tpke
Woodbury, NY 11797
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Lippman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara Jean Lippman


1932 - 2019 Notice Condolences Flowers
Barbara Jean Lippman Notice
LIPPMAN - Barbara Jean July 2, 1932 - April 8, 2019 Born in New York City, the youngest child of Morris and Minnie Lifschitz, she is predeceased by her brother Victor and survived by her sister Lucille. Barbara married the love of her life Robert George Lippman on Novem-ber 2nd 1952. She is survived by Robert and their four children; Marjorie (Frank), James (Linda), David (Jody) and Donald (Barbara). Grandma Bobbie (as she was known) adored her twelve grandchildren and six great-grandchildren and was looking forward to the imminent birth of her seventh great grandchild. Barbara was the founder and owner of Cove Point Realty in Oyster Bay, New York, a community she loved and resided in for almost sixty years. Services will be held at Gutterman's Funeral Home in Woodbury N.Y. this Friday, April 12th, at 10:15am.
Published in Newsday from Apr. 11 to Apr. 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Gutterman's Funeral Home
Download Now