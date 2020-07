KEYZER - Barbara, born March 3, 1944, died of natural causes, at peace in her home on July 13, 2020. She is survived and deeply loved by her husband Laurens, five sons and many grandchildren. She is known and will be remembered by her family, friends and neighbors for the deep love in her heart, boundless generosity and selfless spirit.







