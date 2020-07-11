KOCAJ - Barbara, (Marshall) 87, died July 6, 2020 with her family by her side in Wantagh, NY. She was born August 24, 1932, in Freeport, to John and Margaret Marra. Mrs. Kocaj is survived by daughters, Pam Kimbley (James), Donna Jordan (Gerard) and Jill Murtha (d. Patrick); 4 granddaughters; 5 great-grandchildren who were her pride and joy; and a sister, Carol Cline. She was preceded in death by her husband, Vincent Kocaj. A Funeral Mass will be held on Monday, July 13, at St. Barnabas The Apostle Church, 2320 Bedford Avenue, Bellmore, NY, at 9:30am. csbartholomewandson.com