1/
Barbara Kocaj
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Barbara's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
KOCAJ - Barbara, (Marshall) 87, died July 6, 2020 with her family by her side in Wantagh, NY. She was born August 24, 1932, in Freeport, to John and Margaret Marra. Mrs. Kocaj is survived by daughters, Pam Kimbley (James), Donna Jordan (Gerard) and Jill Murtha (d. Patrick); 4 granddaughters; 5 great-grandchildren who were her pride and joy; and a sister, Carol Cline. She was preceded in death by her husband, Vincent Kocaj. A Funeral Mass will be held on Monday, July 13, at St. Barnabas The Apostle Church, 2320 Bedford Avenue, Bellmore, NY, at 9:30am. csbartholomewandson.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Newsday on Jul. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
13
Funeral Mass
09:30 AM
St. Barnabas The Apostle Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
C S Bartholomew & Son Funeral Home Inc
302 Bedford Ave
Bellmore, NY 11710
(516) 785-0225
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved