Barbara Livingston
LIVINGSTON- Barbara Ann, age 83, of Oceanside on July 9, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Guy F. Loving mother of Nancy. Devoted grandmother of Morgan, Max and Lexi. Dear sister of George and Rita. Faithful member and secretary of the First United Methodist Church, Oceanside. Past secretary of the First Presbyterian Church, Oceanside. Active member of the Girl Scouts of Nassau County. Reposing Towers Funeral Home, Inc. 2681 Long Beach Rd. Oceanside, Monday 10am-1pm. Funeral service Towers Funeral Home, Monday 1-2pm. Interment Greenfield Cemtery following the service.



Published in Newsday on Jul. 12, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Towers Funeral Home Inc
2681 Long Beach Rd
Oceanside, NY 11572
(516) 766-0425
