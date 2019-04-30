Home

Cassidy Funeral Home, Inc.
156 Willis Avenue
Mineola, NY 11501
(516) 746-6222
DOBRZENIECKI - Barbara M. of Mineola on April 27, 2019. Retired Chase Bank employee. Volunteer at Mineola Athletic Association for many years. Beloved wife of the late Leo. Devoted mother of Leo, Robert, Edward and mother-in-law of Dawn. Loving grandmother of Alexa, Robert and Jessica. Dear sister of the late Peter and the late Monica Morro. Visiting Tuesday 7-9pm, Wed-nesday 2-5 & 7-9pm Cassidy Funeral Home, 156 Willis Ave, Mineola. Funeral Mass Thursday 10am at Our Lady of Hope Church, Carle Place. Interment Holy Rood Cemetery. Memorials to The Multiple Myeloma Fund, New York Presbyterian Hospital, 850 3rd Ave, 12th Floor, NY, NY 10022.
Published in Newsday from Apr. 30 to May 1, 2019
