A L Jacobsen Funeral Home Inc
1380 New York Ave
Huntington Station, NY 11746
(631) 423-2185
More Obituaries for Barbara Magnussen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara Magnussen

Barbara Magnussen Notice
MAGNUSSEN - Barbara sadly passed on November 19, 2019. Surrounded by her loving family. Barbara and family ran Woelfel's Restaurant. She is predeceased by her loving husband the late Walter, and the late Rita Bottego (sister), Louise Woelfel (sister), and Walter Woelfel (brother). Barbara is survived by her sisters Frances Nolan, Eleanor Bellmer, and many loving nie-ces & nephews. Dear friend of the Cruse Family. Visitation Thursday 2-4 & 7-9P.M. at A.L. Jacobsen Funeral Home, 1380 New York Ave. Huntington Station. Mass of Christian Burial Friday 10A.M. at St. Elizabeth of Hungary R.C. Church. Burial to Follow Long Island National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Eternal Word Television Network ewtn.com-donatenow. www.jacobsenfuneral.com
Published in Newsday on Nov. 20, 2019
