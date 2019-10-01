Newsday Notices
Albrecht Bruno & O'shea Funeral Home
62 Carleton Ave
East Islip, NY 11730
(631) 581-2828
Liturgy
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
10:45 AM
St. Mary's R.C. Church
East Islip, NY
Barbara (Wares) McGlone Notice
McGLONE - Barbara (nee Wares) of East lslip on September 29, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Peter J. Loving mother of Kathleen, Peter (Nancy), Sharon Vaughan (Thomas), the late Stephen, Mary Rainwater (James), the late Michael and his wife Catherine, Barbara, Joseph and Paul (Tricia). Cherished grandmother of 21. Adored great grandmother of 16. Fond sister of Thomas Wares, Kathleen Bolger (Ronald) and Josephine Wares. As per the wishes of Mrs. McGlone, there will be no visitation at the funeral home. Celebration of the Liturgy of Christian Burial will be held at St. Mary's R.C. Church, East Islip 10:45 a.m. Thursday, October 3rd. Interment St. Charles Cemetery, Farmingdale. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Albrecht Bruno & O'Shea Funeral Home of East Islip. www.osheafuneral.com
Published in Newsday on Oct. 1, 2019
