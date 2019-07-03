Home

Brueggemann Funeral Home Of East Northport Inc
522 Larkfield Rd
East Northport, NY 11731
(631) 368-1235
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:30 AM
Brueggemann Funeral Home Of East Northport Inc
522 Larkfield Rd
East Northport, NY 11731
View Map
Memorial service
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
12:00 PM
St. Anthony of Padua RC Church
Barbara McQuade Notice
McQUADE - Barbara of Centerport, NY on July 1, 2019 at the age of 76. Beloved wife of the late Lawrence. Loving mother of Timothy and his wife Lee Ann, Carolyn and her partner Fred Conforti, Lance and his wife Alicia, Heather McQuade. Cherished grandmother of 10. Dear sister of James Egan and Jeanne Castro. Memorial visitation Friday at the Brueggemann Funeral Home of East Northport Inc., 522 Larkfield Road, East Northport, New York 11731 from 9:30-11:30 am. Memorial Mass at St. Anthony of Padua RC Church Friday, 12:00 pm. In lieu of flowers donations to NY Firefighters Burn Center, 21 Asch Loop Bronx, New York 10475. bfhli.com
Published in Newsday on July 3, 2019
