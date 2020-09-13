1/1
Barbara Miller
MILLER - Barbaraof Massapequa Park on September 9, 2020. Born in Taylor Pennsylvania on June 24, 1933. Daughter of Caroline and Frank Baker. Raised in Brooklyn and Queens, NY. Spent her childhood summers with her beloved polish grandparents, aunts, uncles and cousins in PA. Predeceased by her husband Joseph G. Miller. Sister of Frank Baker, Patrick Baker and Caroline Monastero. Sister-in-law of Dominican Sister Marianne Miller OP. Married Joseph G. Miller in 1954 and lived in Massapequa Park for 65 plus years. Dedicated and loving mother of Barbara Acquaviva (James), Joseph, Janice Shingledecker (Randy), James and Brian (Elizabeth). Blessed with ten grandchildren and fourteen great grandchildren. Loyal Parishioner of Our Lady of Lourdes in Massapequa Park. Strong devotion to our Blessed Mother. When younger was active member and two term Vice President of the OLL Rosary Society, volunteer at many OLL grammar school and parish events, taught CCD and was Treasurer of the Right to Life Committee. After raising her family, worked for the Massapequa School District and the Massapequa Library. Reposing at Massapequa Funeral Home North Chapel 1050 Park Blvd. (Co. Of Clark) Massapequa Park on Tuesday September 15, from 5-9PM. Funeral Mass Wednesday September 16 11:30AM at Our Lady of Lourdes RC Church in Massapequa Park. Burial to follow at L.I. National Cemetery, Farmingdale, NY. Massapequafuneralhome.com



Published in Newsday on Sep. 13, 2020.
