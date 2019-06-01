|
SAFFERY-Barbara (Ulbrich) of Huntington and Northport, NY passed on May 22, 2019 at 87 years young. She is pre-deceased by her husband of 65 years, C. James and now joins him in eternal peace. She leaves behind her adoring children Susan, James (Karen), Jane (Jim) and Kristin. Proud Grandy to 5 grandchildren, a great grandson with another one on the way. She worked part time at Pashley's Childrens Boutique in Cold Spring Harbor for over 15 years and enjoyed her daily walks, golf and her family. She will be buried with her husband in a private ceremony at the National Military Cemetery where she and her best friend will be holding hands once again.
Published in Newsday on June 1, 2019