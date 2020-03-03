|
|
SAMSON - Barbara of Greenlawn, NY passed away on February 29, 2020 at the age of 86. Beloved wife of the late Gerard. Loving mother of Stacie (Cliff) Williamson and Sheila Pisano. Cherished grandmother of Brian (Aliki) Williamson and great grand- mother of Zoey and Gavin. Visitation Wednesday 2-4 and 7-9pm at the A. L. Jacobsen Funeral Home, 1380 New York Avenue, Huntington Station, NY. Mass of Christian burial Thursday 10am, St. Francis of Assisi RC Church, Greenlawn. Interment St. Patricks Cemetery, Huntington, NY. www.jacobsenfuneral.com
Published in Newsday on Mar. 3, 2020