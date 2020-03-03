Newsday Notices
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
A L Jacobsen Funeral Home Inc
1380 New York Ave
Huntington Station, NY 11746
(631) 423-2185
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 4, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
A L Jacobsen Funeral Home Inc
1380 New York Ave
Huntington Station, NY 11746
View Map
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 4, 2020
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
A L Jacobsen Funeral Home Inc
1380 New York Ave
Huntington Station, NY 11746
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Francis of Assisi RC Church
Greenlawn, NY
View Map

Barbara Samson


1933 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Barbara Samson Notice
SAMSON - Barbara of Greenlawn, NY passed away on February 29, 2020 at the age of 86. Beloved wife of the late Gerard. Loving mother of Stacie (Cliff) Williamson and Sheila Pisano. Cherished grandmother of Brian (Aliki) Williamson and great grand- mother of Zoey and Gavin. Visitation Wednesday 2-4 and 7-9pm at the A. L. Jacobsen Funeral Home, 1380 New York Avenue, Huntington Station, NY. Mass of Christian burial Thursday 10am, St. Francis of Assisi RC Church, Greenlawn. Interment St. Patricks Cemetery, Huntington, NY. www.jacobsenfuneral.com
Published in Newsday on Mar. 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Barbara's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of A L Jacobsen Funeral Home Inc
Download Now