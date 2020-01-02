Home

Whitting Funeral Home
300 Glen Cove Avenue
Glen Head, NY 11545
(516) 671-0807
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
SHANE Barbara, age 88. Lifelong resident of Sea Cliff. Beloved wife of Dale. Devoted mother of Scott and Jeff. Cherished grandmother of Kate, Tara, and Brooke. Great-grandmother of Brayden and Quinn. Long time employee of North Shore School District. Loved by all. Services at Whitting Funeral home, 300 Glen Cove Avenue, Glen Head NY, 11545. Saturday 04 January 2020 from 10-12 and 2-5. in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the (atz.org) www.whitting.com
Published in Newsday on Jan. 2, 2020
