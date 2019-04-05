|
SPITZER - Barbara August Mrs. Barbara August Spitzer, 82, of Jim Thorpe, Pa., passed away Wednesday evening April 3rd in Lehighton, Pa. She was the wife of the late Arthur A.J Spitzer. Born in The Bronx, New York, she was the daughter of the late Herman & Frances (Diamond) Silberfeld. Barbara enjoyed traveling the world, Reading, & Face-booking her friends & family. Survi-ving is a grandson, Justin A. Carlucci of Lehighton, a daughter, Rhonda S., wife of Robert M. Kolnik of Lehighton, a son, Brian August & his companion Beth Weller of Brooklyn, New York. She was predeceased by a son, Jeffrey August and a brother, Phillip Silberfeld. A graveside service in her honor will be held on Wednesday, April 10th at 11 a.m. in Mount Ararat Cemetery, 1165 Route 109 (NY 109) Lindenhurst, New York 11757. Memorial Contributions in her honor may be made to a . Online con-dolences can be offered at www.ovsakfh.com
Published in Newsday on Apr. 5, 2019