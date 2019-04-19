Newsday Notices
A L Jacobsen Funeral Home Inc
1380 New York Ave
Huntington Station, NY 11746
(631) 423-2185
Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 20, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
A L Jacobsen Funeral Home Inc
1380 New York Ave
Huntington Station, NY 11746
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 20, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
A L Jacobsen Funeral Home Inc
1380 New York Ave
Huntington Station, NY 11746
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Apr. 22, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady Queen of Martyrs
Centerport, NY
View Map
STATTEL - Barbara on April 18, 2019 at the age of 88. Beloved wife of Robert Stattel. Loving mother of the late John Stattel, Louise (John) Stattel Dole, Phillip (Cindy) Stattel and Gregory (Laura) Stattel. Devoted grandmother of six. Visitation Saturday 2-4 and 7-9 PM at the A.L. Jacobsen Funeral Home, 1380 New York Ave. Huntington Station, NY. Mass of Christian Burial Monday 10AM Our Lady Queen of Martyrs, Centerport, NY. Burial to follow at St. Patricks Cemetery, Huntington, NY. wwwjacobsenfuneral.com
Published in Newsday on Apr. 19, 2019
