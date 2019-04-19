|
|
STATTEL - Barbara on April 18, 2019 at the age of 88. Beloved wife of Robert Stattel. Loving mother of the late John Stattel, Louise (John) Stattel Dole, Phillip (Cindy) Stattel and Gregory (Laura) Stattel. Devoted grandmother of six. Visitation Saturday 2-4 and 7-9 PM at the A.L. Jacobsen Funeral Home, 1380 New York Ave. Huntington Station, NY. Mass of Christian Burial Monday 10AM Our Lady Queen of Martyrs, Centerport, NY. Burial to follow at St. Patricks Cemetery, Huntington, NY. wwwjacobsenfuneral.com
Published in Newsday on Apr. 19, 2019