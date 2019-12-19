|
CONEYS - (Barbara) Susan (nee Jagy), 66, passed away Oct. 20, 2019 from complications from pneumonia. Survived by her loving husband Gill Coneys, sister Linda Jagy, Jim Jagy and Willie Jagy, Funeral service with reception was held Nov. 7 at the Church of the Advent, with a full turnout of friends, family and members of the Episcopal Diocese of Long Island. Donations in honor of Susan's memory can be made to Last Hope Animal Rescue, POB 7025, Wantagh, NY 11793 or lasthopeanimalrescue.org
Published in Newsday on Dec. 19, 2019