TORRANCE - Barbara (nee Evans), age 95, peacefully passed away on January 2, 2020 in Saratoga Springs, NY. She was pred-eceased by Thomas, her husband of 67 years. She is survived by daughters, Janet (John) Thomas, Laurie (Gerald) Toscano, and Jean (Gary) Brown . Loving Nana to Lisa (Brent) Beaudoin, Heather (Andrew) Hochstetter, Katharine (Phillip) Ridley, Kristianne Toscano, Scott Brown, Emily Brown, Thomas (Kate) Brown and Michael (Susan) Brown. Big Nana to her great grandchildren, Lily, Benjamin, Lourdes, Erik, Miles, Sarah, Hannah, and Norah. Barbara was a 63 - year resident of Farmingdale, NY and enjoyed a 30-year career at the Farmingdale Public Library. She was a loyal Mets fan and touched many lives with her warm smile and infectious laugh. Private cremation. Donations may be made in her memory to: Saratoga Bridges saratogabridges.org 16 Saratoga Bridges Blvd. Ballston Spa, NY 12020. Epilepsy Foundation Northeastern NY epilepsy.com/northeastern-new-york 3 Washington Square Albany, NY, 12205. For online condolences, please visit compassionatefuneralcare.com
Published in Newsday on Jan. 9, 2020
