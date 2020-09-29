1/
Barbara Tucker
TUCKER - Barbara M. on September 26, 2020, age 87, of Bayville, NY. Beloved wife of the late Jim. Loving mother of Ellen (Mike), Donald (Pam) and the late James "Jimmy" Robert. Cherished grandmother of Daryl, Chase (Alyssa), James, Daniel (Lissett), Nicholas and Alexis. Proud great-grandmother of Rhea, Lance, and Miles. Dear sister of Edythe (Nick). Also survived by many loving relatives and friends. A private Funeral Service will be held on Saturday. Due to the current circumstances and limited capacity the Service will be streamed for more information visit oysterbayfuneralhome.com



Published in Newsday on Sep. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
