|
|
WINSLOW - Sister Barbara, CIJ, a member of the Congregation of the Infant Jesus Nursing Sisters of the Sick Poor, Inc. for 62 years died peacefully on August 24, 2019. Sister was born in Queens and entered the Religious Community on March 19, 1957. Sister trained at Caledonia Hospital in Brooklyn and ministered as a Nursing Sister of the Sick Poor in Brooklyn, Queens and Nassau. She also ministered from 1968 to 1996 at A. Holly Patterson Nursing Home in Uniondale, NY. Sister is predeceased by her two brothers, Raymond and Lawrence Winslow. Sister is survived by her sister Mary Powers, her brother-in-law Raymond Powers, her two sisters-in-law, Eileen and Rosalie Winslow, 8 nieces, 6 nephews and 26 grand nieces and grand nephews. The Sisters of the Congregation also share in the loss of this humble servant of God. The services for Sister will be held at Villa St. Joseph, Rockville Centre, NY. The Wake will be Tuesday, August 27 from 2 P.M to 8 P.M. the Mass of Christian Burial will be on Wednesday, August 28 at 10:00 A.M. in the Villa Chapel. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Congregation of the Infant Jesus Nursing Sisters of the Sick Poor, Inc.
Published in Newsday on Aug. 27, 2019