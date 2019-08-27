Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wake
Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Villa St. Joseph
Rockville Centre, NY
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
10:00 AM
Villa St. Joseph
Rockville Centre, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Winslow
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sister Barbara Winslow

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sister Barbara Winslow Notice
WINSLOW - Sister Barbara, CIJ, a member of the Congregation of the Infant Jesus Nursing Sisters of the Sick Poor, Inc. for 62 years died peacefully on August 24, 2019. Sister was born in Queens and entered the Religious Community on March 19, 1957. Sister trained at Caledonia Hospital in Brooklyn and ministered as a Nursing Sister of the Sick Poor in Brooklyn, Queens and Nassau. She also ministered from 1968 to 1996 at A. Holly Patterson Nursing Home in Uniondale, NY. Sister is predeceased by her two brothers, Raymond and Lawrence Winslow. Sister is survived by her sister Mary Powers, her brother-in-law Raymond Powers, her two sisters-in-law, Eileen and Rosalie Winslow, 8 nieces, 6 nephews and 26 grand nieces and grand nephews. The Sisters of the Congregation also share in the loss of this humble servant of God. The services for Sister will be held at Villa St. Joseph, Rockville Centre, NY. The Wake will be Tuesday, August 27 from 2 P.M to 8 P.M. the Mass of Christian Burial will be on Wednesday, August 28 at 10:00 A.M. in the Villa Chapel. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Congregation of the Infant Jesus Nursing Sisters of the Sick Poor, Inc.
Published in Newsday on Aug. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Barbara's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.