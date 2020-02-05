Home

POWERED BY

Services
Powell Funeral Home Inc
67 Broadway
Amityville, NY 11701
(631) 691-0172
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Powell Funeral Home Inc
67 Broadway
Amityville, NY 11701
View Map
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020
7:00 PM - 9:30 PM
Powell Funeral Home Inc
67 Broadway
Amityville, NY 11701
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
9:30 AM
St. Martin of Tours,
Amityville, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Barraco Carole
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barraco Carole

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Barraco Carole Notice
BARRACO - Carole, age 78, passed peacefully on February 2, 2020 after a courageous battle with cancer at her home in East Setauket, NY. Born in Brooklyn, Carole graduated from Girls High School, and then studied at the American Institute of Intra-Dermal Cosmetics School. She went on to become a very successful business woman. She is preceded by her mother and father Lucile and Salvatore SanFIlippo and by her sisters Angela and Theresa. She is survived by her brother Alfred, nieces (Jeanine, Carole Ann, Laura and Chloe) nephews (Al, Michael and Clive) and many friends. Visitation: Wednesday 2-4:30pm 7-9:30pm at Powell Funeral Home, 67 Broadway Amityville NY. Funeral Mass, 9:30am Thursday St. Martin of Tours, Amityville.
Published in Newsday on Feb. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Barraco's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Powell Funeral Home Inc
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -