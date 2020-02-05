|
BARRACO - Carole, age 78, passed peacefully on February 2, 2020 after a courageous battle with cancer at her home in East Setauket, NY. Born in Brooklyn, Carole graduated from Girls High School, and then studied at the American Institute of Intra-Dermal Cosmetics School. She went on to become a very successful business woman. She is preceded by her mother and father Lucile and Salvatore SanFIlippo and by her sisters Angela and Theresa. She is survived by her brother Alfred, nieces (Jeanine, Carole Ann, Laura and Chloe) nephews (Al, Michael and Clive) and many friends. Visitation: Wednesday 2-4:30pm 7-9:30pm at Powell Funeral Home, 67 Broadway Amityville NY. Funeral Mass, 9:30am Thursday St. Martin of Tours, Amityville.
Published in Newsday on Feb. 5, 2020