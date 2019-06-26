|
BARRY AMODEO 6/26/1947 - 12/13/2015 Happy Birthday to my darling Angel in Heaven: My Beloved Husband Barry (Poocho), The Love of My Life. Your spirit is with me every moment and you are in my heart with every breath I take. I am thankful for the more than 40 years we had together and I am grateful for the unconditional love we shared. With All My Love and Devotion Forever and Always, & A Million Hugs and Kisses for you, Your Loving Wife Paulette (Poochie)
Published in Newsday on June 26, 2019