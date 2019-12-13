|
|
BARRY AMODEO 6/26/1947 - 12/13/2015 To My Darling Angel in Heaven: My Beloved Husband Barry (Poocho), The Love of My Life. Your spirit is with me every moment and you are in my heart with every breath I take. It is four years ago today that you went to be with God in Heaven and you became my Guardian Angel. I am so thankful for the more than 40 years we had together, and I am grateful for the unconditional love we shared. Thank you for watching over me now and for the Blessings you have given me. With all My Love and Devotion Forever and Always and with a Million Hugs and Kisses for you. I will always be your Loving Wife Paulette (Poochie)
Published in Newsday on Dec. 13, 2019