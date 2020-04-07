|
IANNETTA - Bart 'Skip' 88, of Mt. Sinai, NY, and beloved husband of Josephine, passed away peacefully on Palm Sunday, April 5, 2020 , in St. James, NY. Family and friends are invited to gather for a memorial visitation to celebrate Bart's life at a time and place to be determined. He is residing at The Branch Funeral Home in Miller Place, NY. For more information, please visit www.branchfh.com. Bart was born in Brooklyn to Catherine and Peter Iannetta and grew up in Staten Island. After High School, Bart served his country in the Navy as an Aerographer on the USS LEYTE during the Korean War. Afterwards, he attended Drexel (Delta Sigma Phi) and Adelphi Universities to earn a BS in Physics and MS in Mathematics. During those years, he and Josephine met, fell in love at first sight, and were married in 1960. Bart worked at SperryRand Corp for 33 years, before retiring as the Programming Dept. Head to then focus on his most important interests, his wife and family. Bart loved to read, relax by the water, whether a pool, ocean or on his many cruises with Josephine. His greatest joy was his family.Bart will remain forever in our hearts and is survived by his dear wife Josephine, his children Catherine O'Malley (Charles) , Marie Harned (Leonard), Bart Iannetta (Laurie) , and Joann Alberici. He was the cherished grandfather of Dylan, Zachary, Megan, Caitlin, Madison, Alex, Jayson & Violet. He was predeceased by his beloved parents, Catherine and Peter Iannetta and his brother Peter. In lieu of flowers, kindly consider donations in Bart's memory to Alzheimer' Association. https://act.alz.org/site/Donation
Published in Newsday on Apr. 7, 2020