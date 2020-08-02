RABKIN - Bart J. in Durango, CO, passed on June 29, 2020 while fishing in his kayak, just days before the 5th ann-iversary of the passing of his brother Jeffery. Loving son of Shirley Rabkin Muff and devoted family man is survived by wife of 27 years Paula, his daughters Melissa and Jessica, his step sons Ron and Josh, ten grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, step siblings, niece Jennifer, cousins, Jeffery's wife Stephanie, and his canine companion Osito. Graduate of Levittown Mem-orial HS, he played both football and lacrosse. Bart graduated from CW Post class of 1977, continuing to play lacrosse. The fall following graduation he took a trip to Durango CO and fell in love with his new home, met and married Paula, became 'Dad' to his girls and 'Poppy' to his grandchildren. Co-founder of The Durango Diner and owner of Bart's Deli, he went above and beyond to serve his community; he became a coach for lacrosse little leagues. Bart's optimism was as contagious as his laugh. He was a familiar face that always had a smile for the passerby and he touched the hearts of so many both in his adopted town and hometown. He and his brother will be missed forever by those who knew, loved, and depended upon them.







