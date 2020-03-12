|
SANTINI Basil "Buzz", on March 10, 2020, of Seaford, NY., and a part of the first graduating class of Seaford High School. (formerly of Garden City, NY) Devoted husband of Bev (nee Earle) for over 40 years. Loving father of Richard, Nicholas, and Scott. Cherished brother of Barry (Susan). Buzz will be deeply missed by many loving family and friends. USMMA class of 1962. Retired U.S. Naval Commander of the U.S. Navy Reserves for 22 years. He was the Vice Chairman of Mid- Ship Marine, Inc., in Port Washington, NY. Reposing Friday 2-4pm and 7-9pm at the Charles G. Schmitt Funeral Home Inc., 3863 Merrick Rd., Seaford (2 Traffic Lts. East of Rte. 135). Mass of Christian Burial Saturday 10:30am at St. William the Abbot R.C. Church, Seaford. Private Cremation. Memorial Mass will be held at the Merchant Marine Academy, Kings Point, NY. Date and time of service will be available at the funeral home website. www.schmittfuneralhome.com
Published in Newsday on Mar. 12, 2020