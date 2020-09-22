1/
Beatrice A. Martin
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Beatrice's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
MARTIN - Beatrice A. (Nee Adduci) of North Babylon entered eternal rest September 19, 2020. Adored wife of Warren (Marty). Beloved sister of Angela. Loving aunt to her niece Gina and nephew Joseph. Stepmother of Freddy, Michael, and Diana. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Mangano Funeral Home, Inc. at 1701 Deer Park Avenue, Deer Park, NY 11729. Visitation will be held Wednesday, September 23 from 2:00pm - 4:30pm and 7:00pm -9:30pm. A Mass will be held the following day at 10:15 am at Ss. Cyril & Methodius R.C. Church. Interment will take place following Mass at Pinelawn Memorial Park in East Farmingdale. We ask family and friends of Beatrice to visit Manganofh.com to pay a tribute to her and her family.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Newsday on Sep. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Mangano Funeral Home, Inc.
1701 Deer Park Avenue
Deer Park, NY 11729
(631) 586-3600
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved