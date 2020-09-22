MARTIN - Beatrice A. (Nee Adduci) of North Babylon entered eternal rest September 19, 2020. Adored wife of Warren (Marty). Beloved sister of Angela. Loving aunt to her niece Gina and nephew Joseph. Stepmother of Freddy, Michael, and Diana. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Mangano Funeral Home, Inc. at 1701 Deer Park Avenue, Deer Park, NY 11729. Visitation will be held Wednesday, September 23 from 2:00pm - 4:30pm and 7:00pm -9:30pm. A Mass will be held the following day at 10:15 am at Ss. Cyril & Methodius R.C. Church. Interment will take place following Mass at Pinelawn Memorial Park in East Farmingdale. We ask family and friends of Beatrice to visit Manganofh.com
to pay a tribute to her and her family.