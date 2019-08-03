Newsday Notices
Branch Funeral Home
190 E. Main St.
Smithtown, NY 11787
Service
Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Beatrice Buonpane

Beatrice Buonpane Notice
BUONPANE- Beatrice passed peacefully at home at the age of 88. A loving mom to Karen, Nancy, and Mark, a devoted sister to Catherine, an enthusiastic, and proud grandmother of Vincent and Joseph, and a fun-loving friend to her Fairfield family! Beatrice was a no-nonsense gal who was always straight up! She was sharp, funny, and loved to dance, exercise, and chat with her buddies! Services for Beatrice will be held at Branch Funeral Home in Smithtown on Tuesday, August 6th from 2 pm - 4 pm with a reception directly following. Beatrice has requested donations to the in lieu of flowers.
Published in Newsday on Aug. 3, 2019
