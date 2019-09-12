|
CARAVELLA - Beatrice of Miller Place on Sept. 9th. Beloved wife of the late Fred. Devoted mother of Marilyn Veglia (Vincent) and Richard Caravella (Andrea Nameche). Cherished grandmother of Adrienne Mazeau (Daniel). Jeffrey Veglia (Jill) and Lauren Barillaro (John). Loving nana of Naima Mazeau, Rowan Mazeau, Aiden Veglia and Ethan Veglia. The family will receive friends Thursday 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 PM at Casimir Funeral Home, 4839 Nesconset Highway, Port Jefferson Station, LI. Religious Services will be Friday 10 AM in The Real Life Church, 29 Dog Wood Dr., Wading River, NY. Interment to follow at Maple Grove Cemetery, Kew Gardens, New York.
Published in Newsday on Sept. 12, 2019