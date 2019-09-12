Home

Casimir Funeral Home
4839 Nesconset Highway
Port Jefferson Station, NY 11776
(631) 473-5555
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Casimir Funeral Home
4839 Nesconset Highway
Port Jefferson Station, NY 11776
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Casimir Funeral Home
4839 Nesconset Highway
Port Jefferson Station, NY 11776
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Casimir Funeral Home
4839 Nesconset Highway
Port Jefferson Station, NY 11776
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Casimir Funeral Home
4839 Nesconset Highway
Port Jefferson Station, NY 11776
Service
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
The Real Life Church
29 Dog Wood Dr.,
Wading River, NY
Beatrice Caravella


1916 - 2019
Beatrice Caravella Notice
CARAVELLA - Beatrice of Miller Place on Sept. 9th. Beloved wife of the late Fred. Devoted mother of Marilyn Veglia (Vincent) and Richard Caravella (Andrea Nameche). Cherished grandmother of Adrienne Mazeau (Daniel). Jeffrey Veglia (Jill) and Lauren Barillaro (John). Loving nana of Naima Mazeau, Rowan Mazeau, Aiden Veglia and Ethan Veglia. The family will receive friends Thursday 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 PM at Casimir Funeral Home, 4839 Nesconset Highway, Port Jefferson Station, LI. Religious Services will be Friday 10 AM in The Real Life Church, 29 Dog Wood Dr., Wading River, NY. Interment to follow at Maple Grove Cemetery, Kew Gardens, New York.
Published in Newsday on Sept. 12, 2019
