Beatrice Dickinson

DICKINSON - Beatrice, age 88, of Plainview, NY passed away peacefully at home on June 10, 2020. A longtime member of St. Pius X. Devoted wife to Don, whom she married nearly 70 years ago. Beloved mother of Pat (Mike) Corey, Bob (Diane) Dickinson, Don (Susan) Dickinson, Bea (James) Reiser, Roger (Beth) Dickinson, and predeceased by Daniel Dickinson and granddaughter Diane Corey. Loving grandmother to 14, and great grandmother to 3. Dear sister to George Brecht, his late wife Gloria, and aunt to Greg and Tricia. Although challenged by a stroke for the past 20 years, she had a humble presence among her family and friends. Her smile and laugh brought joy to all. Bea will be missed by the many people who loved her and whose lives she touched. Private celebration of Christian Burial at St. Pius X. Interment at Calverton National Cemetery. The family requests, in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to American Stroke Association. https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/9216078 to add a memory about Beatrice.



Published in Newsday on Jun. 14, 2020.
