Home

POWERED BY

Services
Marinello Funeral Home Inc
493 Middle Country Rd
Coram, NY 11727
(631) 732-6969
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Marinello Funeral Home Inc
493 Middle Country Rd
Coram, NY 11727
View Map
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Marinello Funeral Home Inc
493 Middle Country Rd
Coram, NY 11727
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 11, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 11, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Frances Cabrini Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Bella DiMaggio
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bella DiMaggio

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Bella DiMaggio Notice
DiMAGGIO - Bella, 100 years old, of Middle Island on Nov-ember 2, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Jack. Loving mother of Peter (Cindy) and Frank (Debbie). Cherished grandma of Maryanne, Anthony and Thomas. Beloved Naun-naun of Hailey, Andrew and Bella. Founding member of St. Frances Cabrini Church. Visit- ation will be held at Marinello Funeral Home, Inc. 493 Middle Country Rd., Coram on Sunday November 10th from 2-4 and 7-9 PM and again on Monday November 11th 2-4 and 7-9 PM. A Funeral Mass will be held Tuesday November 12th at St. Frances Cabrini Church at 9:30 AM. Burial to follow at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. marinellofh.com
Published in Newsday on Nov. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bella's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Marinello Funeral Home Inc
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -