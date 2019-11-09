|
|
DiMAGGIO - Bella, 100 years old, of Middle Island on Nov-ember 2, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Jack. Loving mother of Peter (Cindy) and Frank (Debbie). Cherished grandma of Maryanne, Anthony and Thomas. Beloved Naun-naun of Hailey, Andrew and Bella. Founding member of St. Frances Cabrini Church. Visit- ation will be held at Marinello Funeral Home, Inc. 493 Middle Country Rd., Coram on Sunday November 10th from 2-4 and 7-9 PM and again on Monday November 11th 2-4 and 7-9 PM. A Funeral Mass will be held Tuesday November 12th at St. Frances Cabrini Church at 9:30 AM. Burial to follow at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. marinellofh.com
Published in Newsday on Nov. 9, 2019