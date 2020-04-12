|
MENDELSON - Ben, 81, passed away of complications of COVID-19 on March 27. Mendelson was the son of Rev. Samuel Leb Mendelson and Ann Mendelson of Brisbane, Australia. A veteran of the Australian Army after he moved to New York, he worked as a system operator and at the time of his death, he worked at the Claims Conference that works to give restitution to victims of the Nazis. Mendelson also had served as President of Temple Beth-El in Long Beach. Survivors include niece Roberta; nephews Barry and Sheldon; and grand-nephew Harry; and relatives in Australia.
Published in Newsday on Apr. 12, 2020