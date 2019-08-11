Home

POWERED BY

Services
Service
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
7:30 AM
Jones Beach, Field 2
Resources
More Obituaries for Benedict Benith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Benedict Benith

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Benedict Benith Notice
BENITH - Benedict D., age 75, passed away on Tuesday, July 9th, 2019 in Concord, NH, where he had retired. Benny was born in Flushing, NY to the late Benedict and Isabel (Fucella) Benith. In addition to his parents, Benny was predeceased by his sister Isabel Driscoll and his brother Donald Benith. He was an acclaimed football player, fullback #33, at W. T. Clarke High School in Westbury, where he helped lead the team to an undefeated season. Benny was named to the All-County Team and Newsday's first All-Long Island Team in 1962. He loved the ocean and was a lifeguard at Jones Beach for nearly 20 years. Benny crafted furniture and designed and built two houses- in Sea Cliff, and then in East Hampton, NY where he raised his children. He is survived by his sister Janet Balbo, his wife of 50 years Christine (Willus) Benith, his daughters, Penelope Marvel, Priscilla Wildeman, Justine Benith and their husbands, his 5 grandchildren, nieces and nephew. A Memorial will be held on Saturday, August 17th at Jones Beach, Field 2 at 7:30 AM.
Published in Newsday on Aug. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Benedict's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.