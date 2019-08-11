|
BENITH - Benedict D., age 75, passed away on Tuesday, July 9th, 2019 in Concord, NH, where he had retired. Benny was born in Flushing, NY to the late Benedict and Isabel (Fucella) Benith. In addition to his parents, Benny was predeceased by his sister Isabel Driscoll and his brother Donald Benith. He was an acclaimed football player, fullback #33, at W. T. Clarke High School in Westbury, where he helped lead the team to an undefeated season. Benny was named to the All-County Team and Newsday's first All-Long Island Team in 1962. He loved the ocean and was a lifeguard at Jones Beach for nearly 20 years. Benny crafted furniture and designed and built two houses- in Sea Cliff, and then in East Hampton, NY where he raised his children. He is survived by his sister Janet Balbo, his wife of 50 years Christine (Willus) Benith, his daughters, Penelope Marvel, Priscilla Wildeman, Justine Benith and their husbands, his 5 grandchildren, nieces and nephew. A Memorial will be held on Saturday, August 17th at Jones Beach, Field 2 at 7:30 AM.
Published in Newsday on Aug. 11, 2019