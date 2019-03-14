Home

Arthur F. White Funeral Home Inc
234 Broadway
Bethpage, NY 11714
(516) 931-1454
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Arthur F. White Funeral Home Inc
234 Broadway
Bethpage, NY 11714
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Arthur F. White Funeral Home Inc
234 Broadway
Bethpage, NY 11714
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
9:45 AM
St. Martin of Tours RC Church
Benito Picinic Notice
PICINIC - Benito, 80, longtime resident of Bethpage passed away on March 12, 2019. Loving husband of 50 years to Kathleen (nee Ruff). Dear brother-in-law to Ken and Carl (Linda). Favorite uncle of Lenny, Karin, Kurt, Kristina and Peter. Cherished great uncle to Helena, Hendrik and Zelia. The family will receive visitors Friday, 2-5 and 7-9 pm at Arthur F. White Funeral Home, Inc., 234 Broadway, Bethpage. Funeral Mass Saturday, 9:45 am at St. Martin of Tours RC Church. Entombment following at the Cemetery of the Holy Rood.
Published in Newsday on Mar. 14, 2019
