Benjamin A. Goerke Jr.
GOERKE - Benjamin A. Jr. longtime resident of Bayville, NY, on October 13, 2020 in his 91st year. Graduate of Farmingdale High School and Hofstra University. Retired from Avis Rent-A-Car after 33 years. Beloved husband of the late Harriet. Loving father of Douglas (Cathy), Alan (Theresa), Paul (Laura) and Glen (Autumn). Cherished grandfather of Thomas, James (Bianca), Kate, Taylor (Paul), Kelly, Christopher and Gregory. Dear brother of the late Robert and Gerard. Arrangements entrusted to Moloney's Lake Funeral Home 132 Ronkonkoma Avenue, Ronkonkoma, NY. Private Burial to be held at Pinelawn Memorial Park, Farmingdale, NY. www.moloneyfh.com



Published in Newsday on Oct. 16, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Moloney's Lake Funeral Home
132 Ronkonkoma Avenue
Lake Ronkonkoma, NY 11779
(631) 588-1515
