Benjamin Brescia
BRESCIA - Benjamin (Buddy) 96, of Pt. Washington, NY, formerly of Brooklyn, NY, passed away peacefully on August 2nd. He was the dedicated and loving husband to Anne for 70 years. Cherished father of Anthony (Jayne) and Nicholas (Joan). Adored grandfather of Jessica, Nicolle, Lauren, Gregory, Kate and great-grandfather to Sienna, Paul, Dean, Elizabeth and Brooks. He was a proud Veteran of the US Army Air Force and served during WWII as part of The Eighth Air Force on a fighter squadron in Ipswich, England. He was the best Uncle to his nieces and nephews, as well as, the favorite cousin to many. His kind, generous and humble personality endeared him to all who met him; for everyone loved Buddy. A small family prayer service was held and burial was accompanied by the USAF Honor Guard. A celebration of life service will be planned for a future date. In honor of Buddy, donations can be made to the Hospice Care Network of Northwell Health, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, or Smile Train.



Published in Newsday on Aug. 23, 2020.
