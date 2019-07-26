Home

Fredrick J Chapey & Sons Funeral Home Inc
1225 Montauk Hwy
West Islip, NY 11795
(631) 661-5644
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:30 PM
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:30 PM
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 28, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:30 PM
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 28, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:30 PM
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
10:30 AM
Our Lady of Lourdes R.C. Church
West Islip, NY
Benjamin J. Coppola Notice
Coppola - Benjamin J., of Cocoa Beach, FL formerly of West Islip, LI and Lindenhurst, LI on July 23, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Phyllis G. Coppola. Devoted father of Robert (Helen) Coppola, Joseph (Ann) Coppola, John (Mary) Coppola and Karen (the late Michael) Fahrion. Cherished grandfather of eight. Loving great-grandfather of six. Reposing at The Fredrick J. Chapey & Sons West Islip Funeral Home, 1225 Montauk Hwy., (1-4 mile west of the Robert Moses Cswy.). Celebration of the Liturgy of Christian Burial Monday 10:30 AM at Our Lady of Lourdes R.C. Church, West Islip, LI. Entom-bment to follow at St. Charles Cemetery, Farmingdale, LI. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations in Ben's loving memory to Hospice of St. Francis, 1250 Grumman Place, Titusville, FL 32780. Visiting Saturday & Sunday 2:00 PM until 4:30 PM and 7:00 PM until 9:30 PM. www.chapeyfamily.com
Published in Newsday on July 26, 2019
