SPANO - Benjamin J. "Gino" of Plainview on November 15, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Victoria. Loving father of Salvatore, Joseph and Frank Cottone. Cherished grandfather of Thomas, Benjamin, Maria, Nicholas, Danielle and great grandfather of Isabella, Evan, Thomas and Nathan. Family and friends may visit at the Vernon C. Wagner Funeral Home, 125 W. Old Country Rd., Hicksville on Monday and Tuesday 2-4 and 7-9 PM. Funeral Mass Wednesday 10:30 AM at St. Pius X RC Church, Plainview. Interment to follow at St. Charles Cemetery, Farmingdale, NY.
Published in Newsday on Nov. 17, 2019