Home

POWERED BY

Services
Vernon C. Wagner Funeral Homes
125 W Old Country Road
Hicksville, NY 11801
(516) 935-7100
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 18, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Vernon C. Wagner Funeral Homes
125 W Old Country Road
Hicksville, NY 11801
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 18, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Vernon C. Wagner Funeral Homes
125 W Old Country Road
Hicksville, NY 11801
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Pius X RC Church
Plainview, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Benjamin Spano
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Benjamin J. Spano

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Benjamin J. Spano Notice
SPANO - Benjamin J. "Gino" of Plainview on November 15, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Victoria. Loving father of Salvatore, Joseph and Frank Cottone. Cherished grandfather of Thomas, Benjamin, Maria, Nicholas, Danielle and great grandfather of Isabella, Evan, Thomas and Nathan. Family and friends may visit at the Vernon C. Wagner Funeral Home, 125 W. Old Country Rd., Hicksville on Monday and Tuesday 2-4 and 7-9 PM. Funeral Mass Wednesday 10:30 AM at St. Pius X RC Church, Plainview. Interment to follow at St. Charles Cemetery, Farmingdale, NY.
Published in Newsday on Nov. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Benjamin's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Vernon C. Wagner Funeral Homes
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -