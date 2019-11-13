Home

Cecere-Pensa Funeral Home - Baldwin
2283 Grand Avenue
Baldwin, NY 11510
516-223-4200
Calling hours
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Cecere-Pensa Funeral Home - Baldwin
2283 Grand Avenue
Baldwin, NY 11510
View Map
Calling hours
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Cecere-Pensa Funeral Home - Baldwin
2283 Grand Avenue
Baldwin, NY 11510
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Christopher RC Church
Baldwin, NY
View Map
Bennie A. Cesare Notice
CESARE - Bennie A. entered eternal life on November 11, 2019, Veterans Day. (Born 10/13/22.) Beloved husband of the late Theresa (Licata). Loved father of Anne Durkel Cimino (Paul) and Anthony B.(Nancy). Devoted grandfather to Valerie Durkel Walsh (Matthew), Gail Durkel Fuata, Joseph and the late Nick Cesare. Loving great grandpa to Lui, Eden and Blaze Fuata and Gregory and Theo Walsh. Born in Brooklyn to the late Antonio and Antonia Cesare. Survived by sisters Tessie Lombardo and Catherine Caruso, numerous nieces, nephews and friends. Army Veteran of WWII, D-Day+6. Lifetime member of the Rosedale American Legion Post and currently the Baldwin Post. Resident of St. Albans, Rosedale, Mendicino Green in Baldwin (especially its pool!) and for the last two months Sunrise of Holbrook. Longtime employee of the NYCTA as a substation power maintainer retiring in '84. Fan of the Dodgers, later Mets, Jeopardy, Bud, pasta, Chicken Marsala, Big Bands and of late, Bingo! The family will receive friends Thursday November 14, 2019 from 2-4 and 7-9 PM at Cecere Family Funeral Home, 2283 Grand Ave., Baldwin, NY 11510. Funeral Mass Friday November 15, 2019 at 10 AM at St. Christopher RC Church, Baldwin, NY. Interment Calver-ton National Cemetery, Calverton, NY. Please visit CecereFamilyFunerals.com.
Published in Newsday on Nov. 13, 2019
