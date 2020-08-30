Benny Knipper

KNIPPER - Benny of East Northport on August 26, 2020 at the age of 83. Beloved husband of Renate. Loving father of Michael (Lydia) and Rebecca (Jason) Hodge-Cornetto. Cherished grandfather of Derek, Gabriella, Arianna, Jesse and Georgia. Benny was a Holocaust survivor and a proud United States Air Force veteran. Memorial Visitation Monday, 1-4 pm at Brueggemann Funeral Home, 522 Larkfield Road, East Northport. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Cancer Society
, 75 Davids Drive, Hauppauge, NY 11788. www.bfhli.com