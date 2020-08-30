1/1
Benny Knipper
KNIPPER - Benny of East Northport on August 26, 2020 at the age of 83. Beloved husband of Renate. Loving father of Michael (Lydia) and Rebecca (Jason) Hodge-Cornetto. Cherished grandfather of Derek, Gabriella, Arianna, Jesse and Georgia. Benny was a Holocaust survivor and a proud United States Air Force veteran. Memorial Visitation Monday, 1-4 pm at Brueggemann Funeral Home, 522 Larkfield Road, East Northport. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Cancer Society, 75 Davids Drive, Hauppauge, NY 11788. www.bfhli.com



Published in Newsday on Aug. 30, 2020.
