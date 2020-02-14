Home

Services
Brown-Wynne Funeral Home
1701 East Millbrook Road
Raleigh, NC 27609
(919) 876-6900
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
11:00 AM
Benson Joseph Schultz

Benson Joseph Schultz Notice
SCHULTZ - Benson Joseph "Buz" , 83, of Durham, NC, (formerly of Huntington, NY and Sag Harbor, NY) passed away peacefully on February 12, 2020. Born May 26, 1936 to Samuel and Ruth (Ludwig) Schultz in Brooklyn, NY. Benson is survived by his beloved wife of 61 years Susan (Maltz) Schultz, his loving children Marla Schultz (Mark Grossman), Lauren (Schultz) Postyn (Adam Postyn), and Jonathan Schultz (Yvette-Doan Schultz) and grandchildren Joshua, Kyle and Justin, and his brother Edward Schultz (Vicki Schultz). Funeral Services will be held in Raleigh, NC at Brown-Winne Funeral Home, East Millbrook Road, Raleigh, NC on Friday, February 14, 2020 at 11:00 am.
Published in Newsday on Feb. 14, 2020
