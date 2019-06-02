|
SNEE - Bernadette A. of Plain-view on May 31, 2019. Retired Teacher of St. Ignatius School and Our Lady of Mercy School. Beloved wife of Timothy J. Loving mother of Michele (Daniel) Ingoglia, Loretta. John (Maria), Maria (Patrick) Harkness and Samuel. Cherished Grandma of Jacqueline (Dino) Michelli, Danielle (James) Stupnikov, John Robert, Taylor, Demetrius, Patrick, Phoebe, Morgan and Gianna. Adored great-grandma of Laila, Nicolo and Antonia. Reposing at William E. Law Funeral Home, 1 Jerusalem Avenue Massapequa, NY. Mass of Christian Burial Tuesday 10:00am at Our Lady of Mercy R.C. Church, Hicksville. Interment St. Charles Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations would be appreciated to Our Lady of Mercy Church. Family will receive friends Monday, 2-4 and 7-9pm.
Published in Newsday on June 2, 2019