LYNCH - Bernadette of Levittown, (formally of Riverdale, NY) on January 23 in her 89th year. Loving daughter of the late Sarah and John. Beloved sister of Sarah Rochford (William), the late John, the late Eileen and the late Mary Weingarden. Devoted aunt to Thomas, Jane, William, Brendan & Thomas. The family will receive friends Sunday from 2-4 and 7-9pm at Thomas F. Dalton Funeral Homes, 2786 Hempstead Tpke, Levittown NY. Mass of Christian Burial Monday 10:00am at St. Bernard RC Church. Interment to follow at St. Raymond's Cemetery.
Published in Newsday on Jan. 25, 2020