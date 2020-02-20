|
|
McGOWAN - Bernadette of East Northport, NY passed away peacefully on February 18, 2020, 79 years of age, surrounded by her loving family. Married to the love of her life, the late Charlie. Loving and proud mother of Darren McGowan (Allison), Traci Cahill (Brian), Kieran McGowan (Elvira), and Danny McGowan (Tara). Cherished grandmother of Colin, Griffin, Peyton and Gavin. Born in Brooklyn, NY to Bernard and Mae Griffin. Dear sister of James (Barbara), the late Maryellen Yorke (the late Brian) and the late Noreen Boylan (James). She had a deep devotion and commitment to her family and she was a dear and loyal friend to many. Bernadette enjoyed life and everyone one who met her fell in love with her. She was smart, witty and a wonderful conversationalist. She loved spending time on the beach and the tennis court. She will truly be missed by all. Visiting Nolan Funeral Home, 5 Laurel Avenue, Northport Friday 2-5 & 7-9 pm. Funeral Mass Saturday 10:30 am St. Anthony of Padua Church, East Northport, burial to follow at Northport Rural Cemetery. In Bernadette's memory donations to VNS Hospice of Suffolk would be appreciated. www.nolanfh.com
Published in Newsday on Feb. 20, 2020