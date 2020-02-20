Home

POWERED BY

Services
Nolan & Taylor-Howe Funeral Home
5 Laurel Ave
Northport, NY 11768
(631) 754-2400
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Nolan & Taylor-Howe Funeral Home
5 Laurel Ave
Northport, NY 11768
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Nolan & Taylor-Howe Funeral Home
5 Laurel Ave
Northport, NY 11768
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
10:30 AM
St. Anthony of Padua Church
East Northport, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Bernadette McGowan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bernadette McGowan

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Bernadette McGowan Notice
McGOWAN - Bernadette of East Northport, NY passed away peacefully on February 18, 2020, 79 years of age, surrounded by her loving family. Married to the love of her life, the late Charlie. Loving and proud mother of Darren McGowan (Allison), Traci Cahill (Brian), Kieran McGowan (Elvira), and Danny McGowan (Tara). Cherished grandmother of Colin, Griffin, Peyton and Gavin. Born in Brooklyn, NY to Bernard and Mae Griffin. Dear sister of James (Barbara), the late Maryellen Yorke (the late Brian) and the late Noreen Boylan (James). She had a deep devotion and commitment to her family and she was a dear and loyal friend to many. Bernadette enjoyed life and everyone one who met her fell in love with her. She was smart, witty and a wonderful conversationalist. She loved spending time on the beach and the tennis court. She will truly be missed by all. Visiting Nolan Funeral Home, 5 Laurel Avenue, Northport Friday 2-5 & 7-9 pm. Funeral Mass Saturday 10:30 am St. Anthony of Padua Church, East Northport, burial to follow at Northport Rural Cemetery. In Bernadette's memory donations to VNS Hospice of Suffolk would be appreciated. www.nolanfh.com
Published in Newsday on Feb. 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bernadette's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Nolan & Taylor-Howe Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -