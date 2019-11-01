|
PERINA - Bernadine of East Meadow, NY on October 29, 2019 at the age of 80. Beloved wife of Robert. Loving mother of Stephen (Veronica), Michael, Matthew, and Suzanne. Cherished sister of Elizabeth, and predeceased by her siblings John and Eleanor. Adored by all her nieces and nephews. Family will receive friends Sunday, 2-5 pm and 7-9 pm, at the Charles J. O'Shea Funeral Home, 603 Wantagh Ave. (Exit 28N SS PKWY) Wantagh, NY. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday, 9:45 am, at St. Raphael R.C. Church in East Meadow, NY. Interment to follow at LI National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Lustgarten Foundation: Pancreatic Cancer Research. www.osheafuneral.com
Published in Newsday on Nov. 1, 2019