Newsday Notices
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Charles J. O'Shea Funeral Homes, Inc.
603 Wantagh Avenue
Wantagh, NY 11793
(516) 731-5550
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Charles J. O'Shea Funeral Homes, Inc.
603 Wantagh Avenue
Wantagh, NY 11793
View Map
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Charles J. O'Shea Funeral Homes, Inc.
603 Wantagh Avenue
Wantagh, NY 11793
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
9:45 AM
St. Raphael R.C. Church
East Meadow, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Bernadine Perina
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bernadine Perina

Add a Memory
Bernadine Perina Notice
PERINA - Bernadine of East Meadow, NY on October 29, 2019 at the age of 80. Beloved wife of Robert. Loving mother of Stephen (Veronica), Michael, Matthew, and Suzanne. Cherished sister of Elizabeth, and predeceased by her siblings John and Eleanor. Adored by all her nieces and nephews. Family will receive friends Sunday, 2-5 pm and 7-9 pm, at the Charles J. O'Shea Funeral Home, 603 Wantagh Ave. (Exit 28N SS PKWY) Wantagh, NY. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday, 9:45 am, at St. Raphael R.C. Church in East Meadow, NY. Interment to follow at LI National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Lustgarten Foundation: Pancreatic Cancer Research. www.osheafuneral.com
Published in Newsday on Nov. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bernadine's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Charles J. O'Shea Funeral Homes, Inc.
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Charles J. O'Shea Funeral Homes, Inc.
Download Now