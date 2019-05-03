|
HEINISCH - Bernard A. of Southold (formerly of Albert-son) on May 1, 2019 at the age of 91. Beloved husband of the late Madeleine Donahue Heinisch. Loving father of Barbara, Joanne, Robert and Thomas. Cherished grandfather of five. Friends may call on Sunday from 2-4 and 7-9 PM at the DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Homes, Inc., 51400 Main Road, Southold, NY 11971.Liturgy of Christian Burial, Monday 10 AM, St. Patrick's RC Church. Interment St. Patrick's RC Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Peconic Landing or East End Hospice. www.defriestgrattan.com.
Published in Newsday on May 3, 2019