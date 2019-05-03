Home

Defriest-Grattan Funeral Homes Inc
51400 Main Rd
Southold, NY 11971
(631) 765-3850
Calling hours
Sunday, May 5, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Defriest-Grattan Funeral Homes Inc
51400 Main Rd
Southold, NY 11971
View Map
Calling hours
Sunday, May 5, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Defriest-Grattan Funeral Homes Inc
51400 Main Rd
Southold, NY 11971
View Map
Liturgy
Monday, May 6, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Patrick's RC Church
HEINISCH - Bernard A. of Southold (formerly of Albert-son) on May 1, 2019 at the age of 91. Beloved husband of the late Madeleine Donahue Heinisch. Loving father of Barbara, Joanne, Robert and Thomas. Cherished grandfather of five. Friends may call on Sunday from 2-4 and 7-9 PM at the DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Homes, Inc., 51400 Main Road, Southold, NY 11971.Liturgy of Christian Burial, Monday 10 AM, St. Patrick's RC Church. Interment St. Patrick's RC Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Peconic Landing or East End Hospice. www.defriestgrattan.com.
Published in Newsday on May 3, 2019
