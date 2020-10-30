1/
Bernard Burke
BURKE - Bernard, 75 years old, passed away on October 24, 2020, after a long illness. He is survived by his children, Briggette Baranello, of Mastic Beach and William Burke, Sr., of Bay Shore. He is also survived by his grandsons, U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Nicholas Baranello, Christopher Baranello, Firefighter of North Carolina and William Burke, Jr., of Bay Shore. The wake service will be held at The Fredrick J. Chapey & Sons, East Islip Funeral Home, on October 30th from 2:00pm until 4:00pm and 7:00pm until 9:00pm. Celebration of the Liturgy of Christian Burial will be held at St. Mary's R.C. Church, East Islip, LI on Saturday, October 31st at 9:15am. Entombment to follow at Pinelawn Memorial Park, Pinelawn, LI. www.chapeyfamily.com



Published in Newsday on Oct. 30, 2020.
